Federal MoH hands over 172 Anfal martyrs' remains to KRI

2024-01-13 14:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Federal Ministry of Health, under the supervision of Minister Saleh Mehdi Al-Hasnawi, conducted today, Saturday, the handover ceremony of the remains of 172 martyrs, victims of the Anfal campaign, to a committee from the Kurdistan Region (KRI) after completing forensic medical examinations.

The ministry mentioned that the handover ceremony took place in the presence of the First Lady Shanaaz Ibrahim, the head of the Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee Majid Shankali, and several officials from the Presidency, the Martyrs Foundation, the Ministry of Health, KRI, along with the families of the martyrs.

The minister stated, "The forensic department has completed DNA texts for around 172 remains of Anfal martyrs found in a mass grave in the Sheikhia area in the outskirts of Samawah in Muthanna governorate, the majority of whom are infants and women."

He explained that "the remains were handed over to a committee from KRI and the families of the martyrs to complete the burial procedures in Kurdistan. Afterward, the Ministry of Health will launch the second phase to conduct matching examinations for the families of the martyrs."

Al-Hasnawi added, "The forensic department continues its work to complete matching examinations for all remains and for all mass graves that have been excavated, and the bodies have been handed over to the Ministry of Health."