Iraqi Foreign Ministry: Remains of 32 Kuwaitis identified

2019/08/03 | 03:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Foreign Ministry declared on Friday "identifying" remains of 32 (deceased) Kuwaiti prisoners who were found in a mass grave in South Iraq months ago.The ministry spokesperson, Ahmad Al-Sahaf, said in a statement that the "Iraqi technical team tasked with the file of the missing Kuwaitis and prisoners was able, in cooperation with the Red Cross, to locate the mass grave in the Governorate of Al-Muthanna on March 6."The grave contained 46 human corpses, he said, adding that preliminary DNA examination revealed that 32 of them were of Kuwaitis who had been missing.The ministry spokesperson also said in the statement that Iraq it would cooperate with Kuwaiti authorities to transfer the remains to Kuwait and provide proper support for forthcoming tasks in the case.Al-Sahaf has affirmed that Iraq is seeking with utter concern to end ramifications of this humanitarian tragedy that involved the Kuwaiti brothers in the beginning of the "Saddami invasion of their country in 1990 and determine destiny of the missing and Kuwaiti prisoners."He was alluding to the August 2, 1990 invasion, carried out by troops of the executed Iraqi ruler at the time, Saddam Hussein.Iraq will spare no effort for determining destiny of the other missing Kuwaitis and "what has been discovered recently depicts continuation of the efforts that has led to information about the remains," he said.(end)amh.rkMENAFN0208201900710000ID1098838071