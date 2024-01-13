Barzani, al-Halboosi discuss applications of Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution

2024-01-13 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of Iraq's Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Sunni leader Mohamad al-Halboosi on Saturday for talks on the results of the recent provincial elections and the applications of Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution, a readout issued by the former's bureau said.

The two leaders, according to the readout, urged the Iraqi political parties to join hands in order to address the country's security challenges and navigate the rising tensions in the Middle East following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war on October 7.

Barzani and al-Halboosi also discussed the results of the recent provincial elections in Iraq, which saw al-Halboosi's party, Takadom, emerge winners in both Baghdad and al-Anbar despite his recent ouster from the parliament he chaired for two consecutive elections after a fallout with fellow lawmaker, Laith al-Dulaimi.