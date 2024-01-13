MPs reject official cabinet document, affirm legislative authority

2024-01-13 19:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A group of parliamentarians rejected an official document issued by the Cabinet on Saturday, which concerned one of their colleagues and urged him to substantiate the "allegations" of corruption suspicions within a ministry or face legal accountability. They emphasized that they would take a stance to protect the legislative authority.

During a press conference held at the Parliament building and attended by several legislative figures, Deputy Hatif Al-Saadi stated, "The legislative authority is the highest authority according to the constitution, and as members of the Parliament, we reject the format of the letter issued by the Cabinet in dealing with the council members."

Al-Saadi added, "We will take a stance to protect the legislative authority."