Iraq summons Iran envoy over deadly Erbil missile strikes

2024-01-16 14:00:14 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said it called in Iran’s envoy in Baghdad on Tuesday to protest after its ally’s Revolutionary Guards carried out deadly missile strikes on its soil. “Iraq condemns the attack carried out in several areas of Arbil which claimed civilian lives,” the Ministry said in a letter handed to charge […]

