Barzani urges Baghdad-Erbil cooperation to return displaced Yazidis

2019/08/03 | 21:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- MasoudBarzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), has called for a jointeffort action plan between Baghdad and Erbil to rehabilitate the city of Sinjarand facilitate the return of Yazidis displaced by ISIS.Ina statement released on Saturday, Barzani said, “Erbil and Baghdad need to worktogether to rebuild the city of Sinjar to provide a suitable foundation fordisplaced Yazidis to return to their home.”“Whathappened to Yazidis at the hands of ISIS is a continuation of heart-rendingadversaries the people of the Kurdistan Region have suffered throughouthistory,” he added, referring to the regime of Saddam Hussein's deadly Anfal campaignagainst the Kurds.Barzanicalled for strengthening “local and international efforts to identify theattack on the ethnic minority as genocide, and to intensify the search to findand recover the kidnapped and missing Yazidis.”