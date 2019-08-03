عربي | كوردى


Barzani urges Baghdad-Erbil cooperation to return displaced Yazidis

2019/08/03 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Masoud

Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), has called for a joint

effort action plan between Baghdad and Erbil to rehabilitate the city of Sinjar

and facilitate the return of Yazidis displaced by ISIS.In

a statement released on Saturday, Barzani said, “Erbil and Baghdad need to work

together to rebuild the city of Sinjar to provide a suitable foundation for

displaced Yazidis to return to their home.”“What

happened to Yazidis at the hands of ISIS is a continuation of heart-rending

adversaries the people of the Kurdistan Region have suffered throughout

history,” he added, referring to the regime of Saddam Hussein's deadly Anfal campaign

against the Kurds.Barzani

called for strengthening “local and international efforts to identify the

attack on the ethnic minority as genocide, and to intensify the search to find

and recover the kidnapped and missing Yazidis.”

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


