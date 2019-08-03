Barzani urges Baghdad-Erbil cooperation to return displaced Yazidis

2019/08/03 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Masoud
Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), has called for a joint
effort action plan between Baghdad and Erbil to rehabilitate the city of Sinjar
and facilitate the return of Yazidis displaced by ISIS.In
a statement released on Saturday, Barzani said, “Erbil and Baghdad need to work
together to rebuild the city of Sinjar to provide a suitable foundation for
displaced Yazidis to return to their home.”“What
happened to Yazidis at the hands of ISIS is a continuation of heart-rending
adversaries the people of the Kurdistan Region have suffered throughout
history,” he added, referring to the regime of Saddam Hussein's deadly Anfal campaign
against the Kurds.Barzani
called for strengthening “local and international efforts to identify the
attack on the ethnic minority as genocide, and to intensify the search to find
and recover the kidnapped and missing Yazidis.”
