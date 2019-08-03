2019/08/04 | 00:15
Saudi energy minister discusses oil markets with Russian counterpart
Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih discussed oil markets with his Russian counterpart and stressed that Saudi Arabia would continue to comply with production cuts until the end of Q1 2020, he said in a tweet on Saturday.
