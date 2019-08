Saudi energy minister discusses oil markets with Russian counterpart

2019/08/04 | 00:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-HomeWorld newsSaturday، 03 August 201910:54 PMSaudi energy minister discusses oil markets with Russian counterpartSaudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih discussed oil markets with his Russian counterpart and stressed that Saudi Arabia would continue to comply with production cuts until the end of Q1 2020, he said in a tweet on Saturday.Read