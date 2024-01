2024-01-19 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, rising water levels in the Tigris River led to two floating bridges being out of service northwest of Saladin.

Muhammad Zidan, the director of the Al-Zoya district in Baiji, reported that the Al-Zoya and Al-Fatha bridges were submerged, with one damaged.

Later, Al-Zoya Bridge returned to service after water levels receded.