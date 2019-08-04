Home › INA › Abdelmahdi chairs a meeting of the National Campaign for Preserving water sources

Abdelmahdi chairs a meeting of the National Campaign for Preserving water sources

2019/08/04 | 21:10



Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi held a meeting wıth the members of the National Campaign Committee for the Conservation of Water Resources from Pollution emanating from the Diwani Order (99) for the year 2018.







The meeting discussed the environmental reality and efforts to address pollution of water resources and rivers, rationalization of consumption, completed projects, rehabilitation of the stalled, completed in previous months and future plans and awareness campaigns.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi held a meeting wıth the members of the National Campaign Committee for the Conservation of Water Resources from Pollution emanating from the Diwani Order (99) for the year 2018.The meeting discussed the environmental reality and efforts to address pollution of water resources and rivers, rationalization of consumption, completed projects, rehabilitation of the stalled, completed in previous months and future plans and awareness campaigns.