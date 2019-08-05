عربي | كوردى


Al-Halbousi meets Egypt and Jordan Ministers of Foreign Affairs

2019/08/05 | 03:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)

 Parliament speaker: We push towards creating a common Arab vision that serves our peoples and their future.



 Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohamed al-Halboussi discussed on Sunday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wıth presence of a number of deputies of the Foreign Relations Committee and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali Al-Hakim on fıghtıng terrorism and boosting economic cooperation.









