Al-Halbousi meets Egypt and Jordan Ministers of Foreign Affairs

2019/08/05 | 03:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Parliament speaker: We push towards creating a common Arab vision that serves our peoples and their future.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohamed al-Halboussi discussed on Sunday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wıth presence of a number of deputies of the Foreign Relations Committee and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali Al-Hakim on fıghtıng terrorism and boosting economic cooperation.
