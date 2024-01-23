Shamaran, HKN to aquire TAQA's Interest in Atrush Oilfield

2024-01-23 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Canada's Shamaran Petroleum and US's HKN Energy are to aquire Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)'s interest in the Atrush oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan. In a regulatory statement on Monday, TAQA said: "... Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC ("TAQA") has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TAQA International BV, entered into definitive agreements […]

