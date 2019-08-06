Iraq condemns the terrorist attack in Cairo

2019/08/06 | 00:40
INA – BAGHDAD
Iraq condemned the terrorist attack in Cairo that led to the killing of civilians and many others wounded.
“Iraq affirms the stance supporting the international community against terrorism and we support the efforts that seek to end extremism. We also support Egypt government in terms of the high procedures taken to maintain security in the country and Iraqi offers the readiness to support Egypt,” said MOFA spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf.
