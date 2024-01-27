UN supports Iraq to End Corruption, Boost Foreign Investment

2024-01-27 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

UNDP continues to support the Government of Iraq in ending corruption and boosting foreign investment The UN Development Programme (UNDP)'s Anti-Corruption and Arbitration initiatives (ACAI) is achieving significant milestones midway through its five-year implementation. Funded by the European Union (EU), the project recently conducted its second steering committee on Sunday, January 21, at the State […]

