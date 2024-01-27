Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › UN supports Iraq to End Corruption, Boost Foreign Investment

UN supports Iraq to End Corruption, Boost Foreign Investment

UN supports Iraq to End Corruption Boost Foreign Investment
UN supports Iraq to End Corruption, Boost Foreign Investment
2024-01-27 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

UNDP continues to support the Government of Iraq in ending corruption and boosting foreign investment The UN Development Programme (UNDP)'s Anti-Corruption and Arbitration initiatives (ACAI) is achieving significant milestones midway through its five-year implementation. Funded by the European Union (EU), the project recently conducted its second steering committee on Sunday, January 21, at the State […]

The post UN supports Iraq to End Corruption, Boost Foreign Investment first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links