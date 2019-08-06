عربي | كوردى


Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - July 2019

Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - July 2019
2019/08/06 | 13:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Pakistan, Romania, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of North Macedonia, World



Total (observed) arrivals – July: 2,726

Total (observed) arrivals – June: 2,375



Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - July: 272

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - June: 429



Total occupancy of government centres – end July: 2,678

Total occupancy of government centres - end June: 3,044



Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end July: 3,464

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end June: 3,797

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW