2019/08/07 | 16:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Several members of Iraq’s parliament and the province’s deputy governor visited prisons near Mosul, Iraq, calling what they found a “humanitarian catastrophe.” This happened two days after Human Rights Watch released research detailing the horrible conditions of the prisons, which hold terrorism suspects. Immediately after our report release, local authorities claimed Human Rights Watch’s research was […]
More Iraq Authorities Acknowledge Horrific Prison Overcrowding Iraq Oil Report.
