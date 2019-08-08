Home › Baghdad Post › China continued Iran oil imports in July in teeth of US sanctions

China continued Iran oil imports in July in teeth of US sanctions

2019/08/08 | 19:15



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Chinaimported Iranian crude oil in July for the second month since a US sanctionswaiver ended, according to research from three data firms, with one estimateshowing some oil entered tanks holding the country’s strategic reserves.Accordingto the firms, which track tanker movements, between 4.4 million and 11 millionbarrels of Iranian crude were discharged into China last month, or 142,000 to360,000 barrels per day (bpd). The upper end of that range would mean Julyimports still added up to close to half of their year-earlier level despitesanctions.Theimports are continuing at a precarious moment in US-China relations: The flowis hampering US President Donald Trump’s efforts to choke off oil exports vitalto Iran through sanctions, just as tensions rise in the festering US-Chinatrade dispute that has cast a pall over the global economy.SeniorTrump administration officials estimate that 50-70% of Iran’s oil exports areflowing to China, while roughly 30% go to Syria.Chinais typically Iran’s largest oil customer and contests Washington’s sanctions.But June imports of around 210,000 bpd were the lowest in nearly a decade and60% below their year-ago level, according to customs data, as some Chineserefiners, concerned about the sanctions, refrained from dealing with Iran.TheGeneral Administration of Chinese Customs is scheduled to release details ofJuly imports by origin in the last week of August.Neitherthe National Development & Reform Commission, the state planner thatoversees the country’s state oil reserves, nor the national customs bureauresponded to Reuters’ requests for comment.JINZHOURESERVES DOUBLEDSimilarto June imports, it’s unclear how much of the July shipments has been sold tobuyers or stored in bonded storage tanks and yet to clear customs. Some 20million barrels of Iranian oil appeared stranded at the northeastern port ofDalian after moved into bonded tanks since late last year.Whilethe customs department does not disclose details of port entries, oil analyticsfirms track where tankers arrive.Accordingto research by data provider Refinitiv, July saw five vessels operated by theNational Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) discharge 958,000 tonnes of Iranian crudeinto Chinese port Jinzhou in the northeast, Huizhou in the south and Tianjin inthe north.NITCdidn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Jinzhou,Tianjin and Huizhou are locations for refineries and commercial storage ownedby Chinese state oil firms China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) and ChinaNational Petroleum Company (CNPC). Some of the country’s tanks holdingStrategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) – kept by many countries as stockpilesfor emergency situations – are also located in these cities.Askedif it was among buyers of Iranian oil, Sinopec declined comment. CNPC did notrespond to a request for comment.Ina report dated July 29, London-based energy data firm Kpler said inventories atthe Jinzhou underground SPR rose to 6 million barrels from 3.2 million inmid-June “as a result of Iranian crude flows...The increase is fully the resultof Iranian barrels discharged into the facility.”Thefirm estimated 360,000 bpd of Iranian crude had been delivered to China lastmonth.Vortexa,another London-based energy market intelligence firm, pegged the Julydeliveries into China at 4.4 million barrels and identified similar port destinations.‘DESTABILIZINGACTIVITIES’Askedif US sanctions apply in the case of Beijing storing Iranian oil in SPRfacilities, a State Department official told Reuters Washington does notpreview sanctions activities as it seeks to force Tehran to accept stricterlimits on its nuclear activity and policy in the Gulf.“Butwe will continue to look for ways to impose costs on Iran in an effort toconvince the Iranian regime that its campaign of destabilizing activities willentail significant costs,” said the spokesman.InJuly, Washington sanctioned state-run Chinese oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Co forallegedly violating restrictions imposed on Iran’s oil sector.ElizabethRosenberg, an expert on sanctions with Center for a New American Security, aWashington-based think-tank, said if oil changes hands and even if it is thenput in storage, the buyer would then be violating sanctions.Chinahas repeatedly criticized the unilateral US sanctions on Iran and opposedWashington’s “long-arm” jurisdictions.“Strictlyspeaking, from the perspective of international law, China or other countriesdon’t have an obligation to obey unilateral sanctions from the US,” said ZhaDaojiong, Peking University professor of International Political Economy.