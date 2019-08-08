Scientists discover strange phenomenon near the black hole

2019/08/08 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
During the study of black holes, a group of scientists from different countries discovered an unusual phenomenon.Scientists said, Near the space object, there are hot wind currents that have not only been repeated, but have also been orbiting it, according to the DNI-24 website. J1357.2-0933. the latter is 25,000 light-years from our planet.
