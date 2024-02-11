Kurdistan requests WHO to establish branch in the Region
2024-02-11 10:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Saman Barzanji, requested the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish a branch in the Region.
This request was made during his meeting with the new representative of WHO and head of the mission in Iraq, George Alfred Ki-Zerbo.
Barzanji stated, "We discussed with WHO representative the opening of a branch for the organization in Kurdistan, and we request them to expand their activities and assistance to the Region."
On his part, WHO representative in Iraq mentioned that "the organization will hold a global health conference in Iraq with the participation of KRI."