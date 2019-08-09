عربي | كوردى


Egyptian security forces kill 17 terrorists suspected in Cairo blast

Egyptian security forces kill 17 terrorists suspected in Cairo blast
2019/08/09 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Egyptian

security forces killed 17 terrorists on Thursday during an operation against

suspects in last weekend's deadly car blast in Cairo that claimed some 20

lives.The

interior ministry said the 17 killed belonged to the Hasm group, an armed

affiliate of the banned Muslim Brotherhood.Egypt's

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called the collision between several

vehicles in Cairo a "terrorist act," as one of the cars was loaded

with explosives.The

collision happened just before midnight Sunday, when a speeding car packed with

explosives drove against the traffic and crashed into three other vehicles

outside the National Cancer Institute in the Egyptian capital.According

to the health ministry, at least 20 people were killed in the collision.The

Hasm group was "behind the preparations of the vehicle" that caused

the explosion, the interior ministry said in a statement.It

added that it had identified the suicide driver of the vehicle as a member of

Hasm.Security

forces were able to "locate members of a Hasm cell" and killed 17 of

them, including the brother of the suicide car bomber, during operations in

Cairo and Faiyum, south of the capital, the ministry said.Since

2016 the Hasm group has claimed responsibility for several attacks against

police, officials and judges in Cairo.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW