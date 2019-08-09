Syrian gov't gains ground from rebels in northwest

2019/08/09 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syrian
government forces seized ground from insurgents in northwestern Syria on
Thursday, sources on both sides said, building on advances since the military
declared an end to a brief ceasefire earlier this week.The
humanitarian adviser to the UN Special Envoy for Syria said the new upsurge in
violence in the northwest threatened the lives of millions after more than 500
civilians were killed since late April.The
Russian-backed army operations resumed on Monday after the government accused
neighboring Turkey, which backs some rebel groups in the area, of not abiding
by commitments in the truce. The army’s capture of al-Sakhr in northern Hama
province on Thursday followed the taking of two villages on Wednesday.A
rebel commander said government forces had been able to advance in the northern
Hama area due to heavy air and artillery strikes. “The situation is difficult
but recovering the positions we lost is not impossible and we will work on
that,” Colonel Mustafa Bakour of the Jaish al-Izza rebel group told Reuters by
text message.Assad’s
side has struggled to make significant gains in more than three months of
military operations in the northwest, the last major foothold of rebel groups
in Syria.The
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the eight-year-old
conflict, said the advances by Assad’s side over the last two days were its
most significant since June, noting that the army was closing in on three
rebel-held towns.Observatory
Director Rami Abdulrahman said 64 combatants had been killed in the last two
days, 40 of them rebels and two dozen government fighters.The
most powerful insurgent group, the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham, said dozens of
government fighters had been killed in an attack on the two villages seized on
Wednesday.“Every
inch of our liberated land will cost (Assad’s side) dearly,” it said in a
statement.Air
strikes and bombardment of the rebel-held area by the Syrian government and
Russian forces have uprooted hundreds of thousands of people.Specter
of new refugee exodus – UNThe
United Nations warned that the fresh violence threatens the lives of millions
and potentially could drive hundreds of thousands more civilians from their
homes.“All
this is happening at the doorstep of Turkey, so there is a threat for Turkey, a
direct impact with massive displacement of people toward the north, heading
toward Turkey and of course a threat for the rest of Europe,” said Panos
Moumtzis, UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria’s crisis.“We
have so far 39 health facilities, 50 schools, water points, markets, bakeries,
and multiple civilian neighborhoods who have received a direct hit,” he told
reporters in Geneva.The
Syrian government had said it would agree to the ceasefire on condition
militants fulfilled a Russian-Turkish deal last year which aimed to create a
demilitarized zone.Though
Turkey-backed rebel factions operate in Idlib province in the northwest, the
dominant force there is the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as
the Nusra Front.British
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab criticized Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for
the resumption of operations. “Appalled by situation in Idlib and how Assad
backed by Russia revoked a ‘conditional’ ceasefire just days after announcing
it – a repeated pattern of behavior,” Raab said on Twitter.“Attacks
on civilian targets are a violation of international humanitarian law – this
must stop.”UN
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier this month the United Nations
would investigate attacks on UN-supported facilities and other humanitarian
sites in the northwest after two-thirds of the Security Council pushed for an
inquiry.Russia
and Syria have said their forces are not targeting civilians or civilian
infrastructure and questioned the sources used by the United Nations to verify
attacks.
