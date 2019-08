Syrian gov't gains ground from rebels in northwest

2019/08/09 | 19:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Syriangovernment forces seized ground from insurgents in northwestern Syria onThursday, sources on both sides said, building on advances since the militarydeclared an end to a brief ceasefire earlier this week.Thehumanitarian adviser to the UN Special Envoy for Syria said the new upsurge inviolence in the northwest threatened the lives of millions after more than 500civilians were killed since late April.TheRussian-backed army operations resumed on Monday after the government accusedneighboring Turkey, which backs some rebel groups in the area, of not abidingby commitments in the truce. The army’s capture of al-Sakhr in northern Hamaprovince on Thursday followed the taking of two villages on Wednesday.Arebel commander said government forces had been able to advance in the northernHama area due to heavy air and artillery strikes. “The situation is difficultbut recovering the positions we lost is not impossible and we will work onthat,” Colonel Mustafa Bakour of the Jaish al-Izza rebel group told Reuters bytext message.Assad’sside has struggled to make significant gains in more than three months ofmilitary operations in the northwest, the last major foothold of rebel groupsin Syria.TheSyrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the eight-year-oldconflict, said the advances by Assad’s side over the last two days were itsmost significant since June, noting that the army was closing in on threerebel-held towns.ObservatoryDirector Rami Abdulrahman said 64 combatants had been killed in the last twodays, 40 of them rebels and two dozen government fighters.Themost powerful insurgent group, the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham, said dozens ofgovernment fighters had been killed in an attack on the two villages seized onWednesday.“Everyinch of our liberated land will cost (Assad’s side) dearly,” it said in astatement.Airstrikes and bombardment of the rebel-held area by the Syrian government andRussian forces have uprooted hundreds of thousands of people.Specterof new refugee exodus – UNTheUnited Nations warned that the fresh violence threatens the lives of millionsand potentially could drive hundreds of thousands more civilians from theirhomes.“Allthis is happening at the doorstep of Turkey, so there is a threat for Turkey, adirect impact with massive displacement of people toward the north, headingtoward Turkey and of course a threat for the rest of Europe,” said PanosMoumtzis, UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria’s crisis.“Wehave so far 39 health facilities, 50 schools, water points, markets, bakeries,and multiple civilian neighborhoods who have received a direct hit,” he toldreporters in Geneva.TheSyrian government had said it would agree to the ceasefire on conditionmilitants fulfilled a Russian-Turkish deal last year which aimed to create ademilitarized zone.ThoughTurkey-backed rebel factions operate in Idlib province in the northwest, thedominant force there is the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known asthe Nusra Front.BritishForeign Secretary Dominic Raab criticized Syrian President Bashar al-Assad forthe resumption of operations. “Appalled by situation in Idlib and how Assadbacked by Russia revoked a ‘conditional’ ceasefire just days after announcingit – a repeated pattern of behavior,” Raab said on Twitter.“Attackson civilian targets are a violation of international humanitarian law – thismust stop.”UNSecretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier this month the United Nationswould investigate attacks on UN-supported facilities and other humanitariansites in the northwest after two-thirds of the Security Council pushed for aninquiry.Russiaand Syria have said their forces are not targeting civilians or civilianinfrastructure and questioned the sources used by the United Nations to verifyattacks.