عربي | كوردى


Interior Minister: Increase intelligence effort to maintain security

Interior Minister: Increase intelligence effort to maintain security
2019/08/10 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

  Minister of Interior presided over an expanded security meeting with the presence of the Undersecretary for Police Affairs and a number of security leaders of Baghdad governorate in his office at the Ministry's headquarters.



On Saturday, Interior Minister Yassin al-Yasiri called for redoubling the intelligence effort to prevent any attempt to destabilize security during Eid al-Adha.











All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW