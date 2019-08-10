Interior Minister: Increase intelligence effort to maintain security

2019/08/10 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Minister of Interior presided over an expanded security meeting with the presence of the Undersecretary for Police Affairs and a number of security leaders of Baghdad governorate in his office at the Ministry's headquarters.
On Saturday, Interior Minister Yassin al-Yasiri called for redoubling the intelligence effort to prevent any attempt to destabilize security during Eid al-Adha.
