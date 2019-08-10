Home › kurdistan 24 › Senior Kurdistan leaders extend wishes to Muslims on eve of Eid al-Adha

Senior Kurdistan leaders extend wishes to Muslims on eve of Eid al-Adha

2019/08/10 | 18:50



In a statement on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Presidency website, President Nechirvan Barzani sent “warm congratulations” to families of the martyrs and the Peshmerga heroes as well as the pilgrims from Kurdistan and around the world who traveled to Mecca.



“The people of Kurdistan, with all their religious and national components, have always taken all their festivals and occasions as an opportunity to emphasize coexistence, tolerance, and harmony which reflects the culture and values in Kurdistan,” he said in the statement.



“I hope that this holiday, feasts, and upcoming events will inspire the deepening, consolidation and protection of this heritage and these human values, and an incentive to further strengthen unity and joint action for a better future for all of us.”



KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also extended his congratulations to those celebrating the religious holiday.



“Happy Eid to Muslims celebrating in Kurdistan, Iraq and across the world,” the prime minister wrote on his Twitter page.



PM Barzani noted that stability could only be returned to the Middle East “through dialogue and peaceful means.”



