Mınıstry of Planning: Approval launch more than 188 billion dinars to Kirkuk

2019/08/11 | 02:25



Minister of Planning Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi announced on Saturday approved the launch a payment more than 188 billion dinars to the province of Kirkuk in the investment budget for 2019 excludıng contractors sums. He pointed out that this launch of the implementation of service projects and the resumption of those in the province.























