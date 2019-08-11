Home › INA › Iran MOFA to US: Do not expect any calls from our side

Iran MOFA to US: Do not expect any calls from our side

INA - SOURCESIran Ministry of Foreign Affairs - MOFA asserted on Sunday that Iran is not interested in negotiation invitations sent by US as long as there are sanctions on the country's economy."US waiting a call from Iran is useless for Tehran won't race to negotiate Washington," said MOFA Spokesman Abbas Mosawy.



























