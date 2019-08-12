Home › Iraq News › U.S. Military Adviser Killed In Joint Mission With Iraqi Forces

U.S. Military Adviser Killed In Joint Mission With Iraqi Forces

2019/08/12 | 03:15



A U.S. military adviser to Iraqi security forces has been killed in an operation in northern Nineveh Province, the Pentagon says.



"One U.S. service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in...Iraq, while advising and accompanying the ISF during a planned operation," U.S. Central Command said in a statement on August 10.



The identification of the service member was not immediately released.



Central Command on August 7 tweeted that the 327th Infantry Regiment was conducting mortar training in Nineveh Province.



Iraqi security forces have recently launched operations in the north to eliminate remnants of Islamic State (IS) extremist group.



Baghdad in late 2017 declared victory over IS, which had seized large chunks of Iraqi territory in 2014 before being largely driven out by Iraqi forces backed by the U.S.-led coalition.



In 2014, the Pentagon established a joint task force, Operation Inherent Resolve, to deal with IS militants in Iraq and in neighboring Syria.



According to the U.S. Defense Department, there have been 84 deaths, including 68 from noncombat causes, since Inherent Resolve began in Iraq and surrounding countries. Nine U.S. deaths have been reported in Iraq this year.



Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters







