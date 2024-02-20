Iraq submits request to host the 2025 Arab League summit

Iraq News Now

2024-02-20

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq has submitted a request to host the 2025 Arab League summit in the capital, Baghdad. The spokesperson of the Iraqi government, Basem Al-Awadi, said in a statement that the Iraqi government is preparing to host the Arab League summit in 2025 by rehabilitating the state’s basic infrastructure in order to be […]

