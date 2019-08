Iraq closes Mandali border crossing with Iran

2019/08/12 | 19:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Mandali bordercrossing connecting Iraq with Iran has been closed after an official orderissued by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi’s office due to apparentcorruption. Muhammad Hamid Kazim, secretary of the commanderin chief Abdul-Mahdi, issued an order on Wednesday to close the border crossingin Diyala province after corruption and mismanagement cases were reported tothe prime minister's office.All employees working at the crossing wererequested to be transferred to other border crossings, per the order.Qasim al-Maamuri, a member of the Diyalaprovincial council, acknowledged issues at the crossing, but said the primeminister should have consulted local authorities before issuing the order.“There was mismanagement and corruption inMandali...however the prime minister should have consulted with the localauthorities in Diyala,” al-Maamuri said on Saturday. “The border crossing wasstill benefiting Diyala’s people.”Refusing to mentionanyone in particular, Maamuri said that an armed group was in control of thecrossing.The Badr Organization, headed by Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Fatih Coalition inthe Iraqi Parliament, handles security in the Diyala province.Maamuri also said that Abdul-Mahdi should have removed the groups controllingthe crossing."The prime minister had to remove those parties ruling over the crossingand instead solidify the government's authorities over them," Maamurisaid. He also branded the gate as being "the economic hub of the region."Adil Muhsin Kadhim, an official from the Mandali crossing, said that "themonthly revenue is 600 to 700 million dinars.""If more services were extended to the crossing, the income would furtherincrease," Kadhim said.The Mandali border crossing is one of ten border crossings between Iraq andIran.Iran is an importanttrading partner for Iraq, exporting billions of dollars of goods into the Iraqimarket as Baghdad tries to recover from years of instability and fightinginsurgent groups, including ISIS.