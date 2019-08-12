عربي | كوردى


Iraq closes Mandali border crossing with Iran
2019/08/12 | 19:25
The Mandali border

crossing connecting Iraq with Iran has been closed after an official order

issued by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi’s office due to apparent

corruption.  Muhammad Hamid Kazim, secretary of the commander

in chief Abdul-Mahdi, issued an order on Wednesday to close the border crossing

in Diyala province after corruption and mismanagement cases were reported to

the prime minister's office.All employees working at the crossing were

requested to be transferred to other border crossings, per the order.Qasim al-Maamuri, a member of the Diyala

provincial council, acknowledged issues at the crossing, but said the prime

minister should have consulted local authorities before issuing the order.“There was mismanagement and corruption in

Mandali...however the prime minister should have consulted with the local

authorities in Diyala,” al-Maamuri said on Saturday. “The border crossing was

still benefiting Diyala’s people.”Refusing to mention

anyone in particular, Maamuri said that an armed group was in control of the

crossing.The Badr Organization, headed by Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Fatih Coalition in

the Iraqi Parliament, handles security in the Diyala province.Maamuri also said that Abdul-Mahdi should have removed the groups controlling

the crossing."The prime minister had to remove those parties ruling over the crossing

and instead solidify the government's authorities over them," Maamuri

said. He also branded the gate as being "the economic hub of the region."Adil Muhsin Kadhim, an official from the Mandali crossing, said that "the

monthly revenue is 600 to 700 million dinars.""If more services were extended to the crossing, the income would further

increase," Kadhim said.The Mandali border crossing is one of ten border crossings between Iraq and

Iran.Iran is an important

trading partner for Iraq, exporting billions of dollars of goods into the Iraqi

market as Baghdad tries to recover from years of instability and fighting

insurgent groups, including ISIS.
