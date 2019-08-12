Iraq closes Mandali border crossing with Iran

2019/08/12 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Mandali border
crossing connecting Iraq with Iran has been closed after an official order
issued by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi’s office due to apparent
corruption. Muhammad Hamid Kazim, secretary of the commander
in chief Abdul-Mahdi, issued an order on Wednesday to close the border crossing
in Diyala province after corruption and mismanagement cases were reported to
the prime minister's office.All employees working at the crossing were
requested to be transferred to other border crossings, per the order.Qasim al-Maamuri, a member of the Diyala
provincial council, acknowledged issues at the crossing, but said the prime
minister should have consulted local authorities before issuing the order.“There was mismanagement and corruption in
Mandali...however the prime minister should have consulted with the local
authorities in Diyala,” al-Maamuri said on Saturday. “The border crossing was
still benefiting Diyala’s people.”Refusing to mention
anyone in particular, Maamuri said that an armed group was in control of the
crossing.The Badr Organization, headed by Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Fatih Coalition in
the Iraqi Parliament, handles security in the Diyala province.Maamuri also said that Abdul-Mahdi should have removed the groups controlling
the crossing."The prime minister had to remove those parties ruling over the crossing
and instead solidify the government's authorities over them," Maamuri
said. He also branded the gate as being "the economic hub of the region."Adil Muhsin Kadhim, an official from the Mandali crossing, said that "the
monthly revenue is 600 to 700 million dinars.""If more services were extended to the crossing, the income would further
increase," Kadhim said.The Mandali border crossing is one of ten border crossings between Iraq and
Iran.Iran is an important
trading partner for Iraq, exporting billions of dollars of goods into the Iraqi
market as Baghdad tries to recover from years of instability and fighting
insurgent groups, including ISIS.
