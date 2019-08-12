Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Baghdad Post
›
Unidentified warplane shells IMIS armory in Baghdad
Unidentified warplane shells IMIS armory in Baghdad
2019/08/12 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- An unidentified warplane has bombed an armory of the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) at Saqr (Falcon) base
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Iraqi forces kill, arrest 16 ISIS members in Eid al-Adha operations
Iraq rejects Israeli role in Gulf flotilla
Western forces fueling Gulf regional tension - Iraq
US Marine killed in Iraq identified
Kurdish Yezidi author uses literature to memorialize atrocities ethnic minority suffered
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs