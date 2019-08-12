Western forces fueling Gulf regional tension - Iraq

2019/08/12 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The presence of Western forces in the Gulf is fueling regional tension, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim said on Monday.
"The states of the Gulf can together secure the transit of ships," he said on Twitter.
"Iraq is seeking to reduce tension in our region through calm negotiations and the presence of Western forces in the region will increase tension."
