Gibraltar, UK dismiss Iran’s claim of release of seized tanker Tuesday
2019/08/13 | 17:15
A highly placed Gibraltar

government source denied on Tuesday an Iranian news agency report which said

the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 would be leaving the British overseas territory

on Tuesday.Iran's semi-official Fars news agency quoted unidentified Gibraltar

authorities as saying the tanker would be freed on Tuesday evening.A senior Gibraltarian government source said that report was

not correct.Meanwhile, Britain said on Tuesday that investigations into

the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 were a matter for Gibraltar."The investigations being conducted around the Grace 1

are a matter for the government of Gibraltar," a Foreign Office spokesman

said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment

further."



