Gibraltar, UK dismiss Iran’s claim of release of seized tanker Tuesday

2019/08/13 | 17:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A highly placed Gibraltargovernment source denied on Tuesday an Iranian news agency report which saidthe Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 would be leaving the British overseas territoryon Tuesday.Iran's semi-official Fars news agency quoted unidentified Gibraltarauthorities as saying the tanker would be freed on Tuesday evening.A senior Gibraltarian government source said that report wasnot correct.Meanwhile, Britain said on Tuesday that investigations intothe Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 were a matter for Gibraltar."The investigations being conducted around the Grace 1are a matter for the government of Gibraltar," a Foreign Office spokesmansaid. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to commentfurther."