Gibraltar, UK dismiss Iran’s claim of release of seized tanker Tuesday

2019/08/13 | 17:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A highly placed Gibraltar
government source denied on Tuesday an Iranian news agency report which said
the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 would be leaving the British overseas territory
on Tuesday.Iran's semi-official Fars news agency quoted unidentified Gibraltar
authorities as saying the tanker would be freed on Tuesday evening.A senior Gibraltarian government source said that report was
not correct.Meanwhile, Britain said on Tuesday that investigations into
the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 were a matter for Gibraltar."The investigations being conducted around the Grace 1
are a matter for the government of Gibraltar," a Foreign Office spokesman
said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment
further."
