Russian fighter jets push NATO war plane away

2019/08/13 | 17:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Russian fighter jets pushed away a NATO war plane after it tried
to approach Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu’s plane over neutral waters
in the Baltic Sea, TASS news agency reported.The plane was flying from
Kaliningrad to Moscow and was carrying a TASS reporter on board, the report
said.
