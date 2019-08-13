عربي | كوردى


PM meets al-Hikma president Al-Hakim

2019/08/13 | 17:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

 



INA - BAGHDADPM Adel Abdul Mahdi recieved the head of al-Hikma Movement Ammar al-Hakim on Tuesday.The two congratulated each other and wished for Iraq and its people to fulfill their contemplations in terms of stability, development, reconstruction and prosperity.













