Visa supporting Iraqi Govt's Plans for Electronic Payment

2024-02-25 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received Mr. Andrew Torre, the Regional President of Visa for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, along with his accompanying delegation on Thursday. The Prime Minister emphasized that economic and banking reform is among the government's top priorities, welcoming cooperation in this field. […]

