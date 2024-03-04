Iraq News Now

Stimulating Decent Work and Affordable Housing in Iraq

2024-03-04 06:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

Joint Programme Launched to Stimulate Decent Work and Affordable Housing in Iraq A multi-partner programme to foster decent work opportunities for Iraqi youth and addressing the need for affordable housing, especially among lower-income and vulnerable populations was launched in Baghdad today. The European Union (EU) has provided 20 million Euros to the United Nations Human […]

