Iraq: Helpdesk Report K4D - Civil documentation for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in protracted displacement

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: Department for International DevelopmentCountry: IraqQuestionHow to encourage a government to simplify or provide temporary civil documentation toInternally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in protracted displacement?1. SummaryInternal displacement is a global humanitarian, human rights, and security issue. As nationalgovernments bear the primary responsibility for internally displaced persons’ (IDPs’) protectionand welfare, they need encouragement to simplify or provide temporary civil documentation forthem – especially for people in protracted displacement. In a protracted crisis such as Iraq, directassistance by government is not sufficient (IOM Iraq, 2019); it is vital that self-reliance amongindividuals and communities is also built up (St. Thomas King and Ardis, 2015; IRC, 2017;OCHA, 2018). This review gives examples of how the Iraqi government can simplify or providetemporary civil documentation to IDPs in protracted displacement. Conflict and violence are themain triggers of internal displacement; therefore, information is provided on such countries withprotracted displacement. Practical solutions used effectively by them is also included.If national governments are unable or unwilling to meet their responsibilities, the internationalcommunity has a role to play in promoting and reinforcing efforts to ensure protection, assistanceand solutions for IDPs (OCHA, 2018). Therefore, most of the literature available is focusedtowards the needs of the IDPs, as well as the assistance provided by these agencies, e.g. theUnited Nations (UN). Evidence is mainly for both refugees and IDPs – in some cases the termsare used inter-changeably.In order to simplify the documentation process, advances in digital technology are resulting innew approaches, e.g. introduction of centrally-based identity systems by governments aroundthe world (Oakeshott et al., 2018; Mills, 2019; UNHCR, 2019). As this review is focusing on Iraq,the government could also accept testimonies of mukhtars (local mayors), recommendingcitizens and affirming their place of residence, as "an acceptable official document" (al-Taie,2017b) as a temporary solution to security clearance. This could prevent potential problems dueto movement from place of origin (LandInfo, 2018). Multi-country evidence proves that updatingpolicies with inclusivity is a necessary but complex and longer-term process (Saieh et al., 2019):disability and gender-based discrimination in existing Iraqi laws and practices regarding civilregistration, as well as the provision of nationality legal documentation, need to be addressed.However, no evidence was found to see if this is currently the case. Likewise, data allowing useof expired documentation will also need further investigation.