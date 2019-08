Turkey building new military base in Qatar

2019/08/15 | 19:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Ankara is expected toinaugurate a new Turkish military base in Qatar in autumn, according to a Turkey’spro-government Hurriyet daily news report. The report says that the opening ceremony is expected to be attended byQatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep TayyipErdogan.“The military base in Qatar is getting bigger. A new base has been builtnear the Tariq Bin Ziyad military base,” the report said. Turkish soldiers havebeen deployed at Tariq Bin Ziyad military base since October 2015.The report added that the number of soldiers will increase without disclosingtheir numbers out of consideration of “Turkey’s interests and security”.“I can say that itwill reach a drastic figure. Qatar also attaches a great deal of importance tothis military base,” she revealed.Ankara and Dohaformed a higher strategic committee in 2015 in order to bolster their relations.Qatar had alsoresorted to Turkish security support after Saudi Arabia, the United ArabEmirates, Bahrain and Egypt launched a boycott of Doha in 2017 for itscontinued support for extremist groups.After the boycott,Ankara has boosted its presence at the Qatari base that can host some 3,000soldiers.