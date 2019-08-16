Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqi PM warns countries flying without authorization will be shot down

Iraqi PM warns countries flying without authorization will be shot down

2019/08/16 | 17:15



Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi, following a mysterious blast that hit a munitions depot in Baghdad, has ordered the air defenses to immediately bring down any aerial vehicle that will violate the country's airspace.The decision came after a blast hit the ammo depot in the Iraqi capital on Monday, leaving one civilian killed and dozens injured.Though the causes of the explosion remain unknown, the incident has given rise to a number of theories.The council also ruled that flight permits would now be issued exclusively by the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces or officials authorized by Mahdi himself.It is noteworthy that the decision also comes amid the Turkish Air Force's regular raids against the Kurdistan Workers Party's positions in Iraq, which the latter has repeatedly slammed as an assault on its sovereignty.