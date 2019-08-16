Al-halbousi visits Ramadi city

2019/08/16 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed al-Halbousi conducted a field tour in the neighborhoods of Ramadi city, during his visit to Anbar province.
Al-Halbousi inspected, shops and neighborhoods of the city, "check" the services and the most prominent needs. Praising at the same time" the cooperation between the citizen and the security forces, and efforts to stabilize the province.
During the tour, Al-Halbousi met with a number of citizens and listened to their needs and demands, which will be followed up with the concerned authorities.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed al-Halbousi conducted a field tour in the neighborhoods of Ramadi city, during his visit to Anbar province.
Al-Halbousi inspected, shops and neighborhoods of the city, "check" the services and the most prominent needs. Praising at the same time" the cooperation between the citizen and the security forces, and efforts to stabilize the province.
During the tour, Al-Halbousi met with a number of citizens and listened to their needs and demands, which will be followed up with the concerned authorities.