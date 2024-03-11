Malaysian Alliance discusses Infrastructure Projects with Iraqi PM

2024-03-11 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani welcomed Mr. Tan Sri Onn Saifuddin Ismail Bin Shaharuddin, President of the HSS and CHSS Malaysian alliance. Mr. Ismail has undertaken consultancy roles for the Baghdad Metro and the Karbala-Najaf train projects. The meeting was attended by the Malaysian Charge d'Affaires in Iraq, Mr. Muhammad […]

