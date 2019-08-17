Home › Baghdad Post › US-led Coalition says complies with Iraq's new airspace directive

US-led Coalition says complies with Iraq's new airspace directive

In a statement, the coalition said “as guests within Iraq’s sovereign borders, CJTF-OIR complies with all Iraqi laws and direction from the Government of Iraq. The U.S.-led coalition immediately complied with all directions received from our Iraqi partners as they implemented the Prime Minister’s order.”







The Statement also stressed that the Coalition operates inside Iraq at the request and under the protection of the Iraqi government.







“Support to the people of Iraq includes, but is not limited to, training over 220,000 Iraqi Security Force members, providing billions of dollars in equipment and supporting nearly 15,000 coordinated strikes with the Government of Iraq. We are committed to continuing our mission to support and enable our ISF partner forces in their mission of an enduring defeat of ISISI,” it added.



