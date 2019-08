Syria regime strikes kill mother, 6 of her children

2019/08/17 | 18:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Regime air strikes on Saturdaykilled a woman and six of her children in northwest Syria, a war monitor said,a day after Russian bombardment pummelled a nearby displacement camp.Theair strike hit the family's one-story home in the village of Dayr Sharqi inIdlib province, killing everyone inside, said the Britain-based SyrianObservatory for Human Rights.Aphotographer collaborating with AFP said he saw a man leaving the site of theblast, carrying the bloody corpse of a young girl, her hair streaked withblood.Arescue worker carried the dust covered body of a second child, he added.Thephotographer said he also saw the charred remains of a third victim trappedunderneath the rubble, as rescue workers tried to retrieve it.Heightenedair raids by the Syrian regime and its ally Moscow on the Idlib region -- thelast major opposition bastion in Syria's northwest -- have killed hundredssince the end of April.Thelatest air strikes on the village of Dayr Sharqi wounded three other people,the Observatory said.Theattack came a day after Russian air raids killed 15 civilians, including sixchildren in a nearby displacement camp in the town of Hass, according to thewar monitor.Twoother children were killed by Syrian regime air strikes in different parts ofsouthern Idlib on Friday, it said.AFrench foreign ministry statement released after those attacks condemned"indiscriminate air strikes by the regime and its allies in Idlib".Itspecifically mentioned the air strikes on the displacement camp and called"for an immediate cessation of hostilities".