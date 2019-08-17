Syria regime strikes kill mother, 6 of her children

2019/08/17 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Regime air strikes on Saturday
killed a woman and six of her children in northwest Syria, a war monitor said,
a day after Russian bombardment pummelled a nearby displacement camp.The
air strike hit the family's one-story home in the village of Dayr Sharqi in
Idlib province, killing everyone inside, said the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights.A
photographer collaborating with AFP said he saw a man leaving the site of the
blast, carrying the bloody corpse of a young girl, her hair streaked with
blood.A
rescue worker carried the dust covered body of a second child, he added.The
photographer said he also saw the charred remains of a third victim trapped
underneath the rubble, as rescue workers tried to retrieve it.Heightened
air raids by the Syrian regime and its ally Moscow on the Idlib region -- the
last major opposition bastion in Syria's northwest -- have killed hundreds
since the end of April.The
latest air strikes on the village of Dayr Sharqi wounded three other people,
the Observatory said.The
attack came a day after Russian air raids killed 15 civilians, including six
children in a nearby displacement camp in the town of Hass, according to the
war monitor.Two
other children were killed by Syrian regime air strikes in different parts of
southern Idlib on Friday, it said.A
French foreign ministry statement released after those attacks condemned
"indiscriminate air strikes by the regime and its allies in Idlib".It
specifically mentioned the air strikes on the displacement camp and called
"for an immediate cessation of hostilities".
Regime air strikes on Saturday
killed a woman and six of her children in northwest Syria, a war monitor said,
a day after Russian bombardment pummelled a nearby displacement camp.The
air strike hit the family's one-story home in the village of Dayr Sharqi in
Idlib province, killing everyone inside, said the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights.A
photographer collaborating with AFP said he saw a man leaving the site of the
blast, carrying the bloody corpse of a young girl, her hair streaked with
blood.A
rescue worker carried the dust covered body of a second child, he added.The
photographer said he also saw the charred remains of a third victim trapped
underneath the rubble, as rescue workers tried to retrieve it.Heightened
air raids by the Syrian regime and its ally Moscow on the Idlib region -- the
last major opposition bastion in Syria's northwest -- have killed hundreds
since the end of April.The
latest air strikes on the village of Dayr Sharqi wounded three other people,
the Observatory said.The
attack came a day after Russian air raids killed 15 civilians, including six
children in a nearby displacement camp in the town of Hass, according to the
war monitor.Two
other children were killed by Syrian regime air strikes in different parts of
southern Idlib on Friday, it said.A
French foreign ministry statement released after those attacks condemned
"indiscriminate air strikes by the regime and its allies in Idlib".It
specifically mentioned the air strikes on the displacement camp and called
"for an immediate cessation of hostilities".