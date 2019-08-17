عربي | كوردى


Syria regime strikes kill mother, 6 of her children

2019/08/17 | 18:20
Regime air strikes on Saturday

killed a woman and six of her children in northwest Syria, a war monitor said,

a day after Russian bombardment pummelled a nearby displacement camp.The

air strike hit the family's one-story home in the village of Dayr Sharqi in

Idlib province, killing everyone inside, said the Britain-based Syrian

Observatory for Human Rights.A

photographer collaborating with AFP said he saw a man leaving the site of the

blast, carrying the bloody corpse of a young girl, her hair streaked with

blood.A

rescue worker carried the dust covered body of a second child, he added.The

photographer said he also saw the charred remains of a third victim trapped

underneath the rubble, as rescue workers tried to retrieve it.Heightened

air raids by the Syrian regime and its ally Moscow on the Idlib region -- the

last major opposition bastion in Syria's northwest -- have killed hundreds

since the end of April.The

latest air strikes on the village of Dayr Sharqi wounded three other people,

the Observatory said.The

attack came a day after Russian air raids killed 15 civilians, including six

children in a nearby displacement camp in the town of Hass, according to the

war monitor.Two

other children were killed by Syrian regime air strikes in different parts of

southern Idlib on Friday, it said.A

French foreign ministry statement released after those attacks condemned

"indiscriminate air strikes by the regime and its allies in Idlib".It

specifically mentioned the air strikes on the displacement camp and called

"for an immediate cessation of hostilities".





