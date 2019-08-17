Iraq-Iran MOI sign Cooperation Memorandum for Arba'een

2019/08/17 | 22:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – TEHRAN
Iraqi Minister of Interior Yasin al-Yasiry met his Iranian counterpart on Saturday in Iran.
During the meeting, both have signed mutual Memorandum of Cooperation to make sure of the success of Imam al-Hussien Arba'een; a Shia Muslim religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura.
They have discussed the mutual relations and the mean to develop it and provide new cooperation horizons.
“Iraqi-Iranian relations are strong and the government of Baghdad is keen to enhance these relations for the sake of the people of both countries,” said al-Yasiry.
