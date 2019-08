Iraq-Iran MOI sign Cooperation Memorandum for Arba'een

2019/08/17 | 22:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – TEHRANIraqi Minister of Interior Yasin al-Yasiry met his Iranian counterpart on Saturday in Iran.During the meeting, both have signed mutual Memorandum of Cooperation to make sure of the success of Imam al-Hussien Arba'een; a Shia Muslim religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura.They have discussed the mutual relations and the mean to develop it and provide new cooperation horizons.“Iraqi-Iranian relations are strong and the government of Baghdad is keen to enhance these relations for the sake of the people of both countries,” said al-Yasiry.