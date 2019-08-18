Parliament to submit compulsory recruitment draft law to PM

2019/08/18 | 11:15
Member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee Soaran al-Aajibi said Sunday that the committee has submitted a draft law to Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to implement a compulsory army recruitment system in Iraq.“Compulsory recruitment is a national duty that is already applied in most of the countries, whether strong or weak, each in accordance with its own status,” Aajibi added.Aajibi further added that compulsory recruitment is an important step to contain youths and reduce the intensity of unemployment, not to mention raising their skills and preparing them to serve their nation and community.He also said the implementation of the law would need training camps, tools and preparations, stressing that the committee has already started forming the law and will be submitted to the Iraqi Premiere when it is done.
