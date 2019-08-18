Home › Baghdad Post › Houthi leader pleads for int’l recognition of his militia, justifies allegiance to Khamenei

Houthi leader pleads for int’l recognition of his militia, justifies allegiance to Khamenei

2019/08/18







In a speech on Saturday, al-Houthi urged the international community to follow in Iran’s example and recognize the militias by reopening embassies in Sanaa and activating diplomatic ties with the militias seeing as they are the “legitimate” rulers in Yemen.







He proposed a compromise so Houthis would cease launching Iranian-made drones towards Saudi Arabia in return for the Saudi-led Arab coalition to quit supporting the legitimate government in Yemen.







Moreover, al-Houthi justified his recent pledging of allegiance to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.







A Houthi delegation, headed by militia foreign minister Mohammed Abdulsalam, is currently in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials. It met with Khamenei to deliver a message from Abdul Malek as well as Foreign Minister Mohamed Javad Zarif.







Observers said that besides pledging allegiance, the visit is aimed at obtaining more weapons support from Iran by the Houthis and smuggling them in Yemen.







Abdul Malek said Iran was the only country that sympathizes with the Houthis, claiming the delegation was seeking to activate some 70 deals signed with Tehran.



