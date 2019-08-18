Home › INA › Al-Bayati: Our next steps is to raise the barriers and open the streets of Sadr City and Adhamiya

Al-Bayati: Our next steps is to raise the barriers and open the streets of Sadr City and Adhamiya

2019/08/18 | 16:35



Baghdad - INA







The Secretary of the Personal Commander of the Armed Forces General Lt. Gen. Mohammed Hamid al-Bayati, said that the next steps of opening the streets and areas of the capital will include lifting the checkpoints if not necessary to keep them from the streets of Baghdad and turn them into links with the opening of the streets of Sadr City and Adhamiya.







Al-Bayati said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency : After the opening of the Green Zone and the airport road, we will move to lift the checkpoints from all streets of Baghdad and turn them to stationed if not necessary to keep them, with the lifting of all the concrete blocks that need not and need to be on the sidewalks and streets.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAThe Secretary of the Personal Commander of the Armed Forces General Lt. Gen. Mohammed Hamid al-Bayati, said that the next steps of opening the streets and areas of the capital will include lifting the checkpoints if not necessary to keep them from the streets of Baghdad and turn them into links with the opening of the streets of Sadr City and Adhamiya.Al-Bayati said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency : After the opening of the Green Zone and the airport road, we will move to lift the checkpoints from all streets of Baghdad and turn them to stationed if not necessary to keep them, with the lifting of all the concrete blocks that need not and need to be on the sidewalks and streets.