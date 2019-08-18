Home › INA › Salıh praises the sacrifices of the military establishment

Salıh praises the sacrifices of the military establishment

2019/08/18 | 16:35



The President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salıh visited the Ministry of Defense and was received by Minister of Defense Najah al-Shammari and senior leaders and officers.His Excellency received an official reception during which he played the Republican peace, after which the President inspected the Guard of Honor, which represents all kinds of the Iraqi army.







In a speech during his meeting with the Minister of Defense and senior leaders and officers, the President stressed that there is a national consensus to support the military establishment because it is based on a secure future for Iraq and Iraqis, pointing out that we are now in the process of completing the building of our institutions and our state that we want a federal democracy based on the Constitution.























