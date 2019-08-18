IRGC, IMIS militants killed after Israeli jets hit arms cache in Bukamal

2019/08/18 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Israeli warplanes shelled on Sunday an arms cache affiliated
to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp and Iran-backed militias in Bukamal
city in Syria, sources said.A number of IRGC and IMIS militants were killed and injured
in the strike.More details will be reported soon.
