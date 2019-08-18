IMIS trying to press on PM to purchase Russia's S-400 defense system

2019/08/18 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian-backed militias are using head of
prime minister's office, Abu Jehad Al Hashimi, to press on Adil Abdul-Mahdi to purchase S-400 missile defense system from Russia, well-informed sources said on Sunday.The sources added that such deal with Russia
will disturb the Iraqi-US relations especially in their joint fight against
terrorism.More details will be reported soon.
