Home › Baghdad Post › IMIS trying to press on PM to purchase Russia's S-400 defense system

IMIS trying to press on PM to purchase Russia's S-400 defense system

2019/08/18 | 21:10



Iranian-backed militias are using head of



prime minister's office, Abu Jehad Al Hashimi, to press on Adil Abdul-Mahdi to purchase S-400 missile defense system from Russia, well-informed sources said on Sunday.The sources added that such deal with Russia



will disturb the Iraqi-US relations especially in their joint fight against



terrorism.More details will be reported soon.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iranian-backed militias are using head ofprime minister's office, Abu Jehad Al Hashimi, to press on Adil Abdul-Mahdi to purchase S-400 missile defense system from Russia, well-informed sources said on Sunday.The sources added that such deal with Russiawill disturb the Iraqi-US relations especially in their joint fight againstterrorism.More details will be reported soon.