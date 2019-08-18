Lifting concrete blocks from Mustansiriya University

2019/08/18 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
BAGHDAD - INA
Baghdad Municipality and Baghdad Operations Command announced on Sunday to continue lifting the concrete blocks in central Baghdad.
The Secretariat said in a statement followed by the Iraqi News Agency that and a joint effort including the Baghdad Operations Command and the Office of the Secretary of Baghdad and the engineering and mechanical effort in the Secretariat continued work to lift the concrete blocks from the perimeter of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Mustansiriya within the door of the Great and established in 2007.
BAGHDAD - INA
Baghdad Municipality and Baghdad Operations Command announced on Sunday to continue lifting the concrete blocks in central Baghdad.
The Secretariat said in a statement followed by the Iraqi News Agency that and a joint effort including the Baghdad Operations Command and the Office of the Secretary of Baghdad and the engineering and mechanical effort in the Secretariat continued work to lift the concrete blocks from the perimeter of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Mustansiriya within the door of the Great and established in 2007.