Baghdad Traffic to INA: We are working on the installation of special radars to monitor violations

2019/08/18 | 22:50



Baghdad - Hendrine Mekki















The General Directorate of Traffic has confirmed the installation of special radars to monitor traffic violations on the roads, especially external ones.







The director of public traffic Major General Zuhair al-Khafaji in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency : The officers and traffic men will alert citizens of new violations and penalties before imposing them at the outset.







Al-Khafaji added that the traffic law, which was approved by the House of Representatives and applied as of October 6, will work to restore order and commitment in the street, as it will preserve the lives of citizens, which is the main goal, and not collection, adding that fines doubled for the law The oldest fines include the most important violation of obstruction of traffic, driving the opposite of traffic and violation of traffic signal, and obey the traffic man, in order to abide by the instructions and the law.



















